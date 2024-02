Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has announced his interest in serving as Indiana’s 45th Attorney General as looming discipline and proposed legislation may affect current Attorney General Todd Rokita. Cummings told Woof Boom News he believes Rokita may be unable to assume (another term) in the office if the state’s Supreme Court disciplines him as a result of comments made in a television interview. RodneyCummings is serving his seventh term as Madison County Prosecutor.