Ball State University’s Multicultural Center has announced the schedule of events for its annual Unity Week, which kicks off on Monday, Jan. 15—the official observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday this year. MuncieJournal.com reports the week begins with the Dr. MLK Jr. Breakfast, open to everyone, at no cost, at Ball State’s L.A. Pittenger Student Center. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast is available at 9 a.m.