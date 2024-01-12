Convicted Delaware County Man’s New Trial Denied

New trial denied. On Wednesday, January 10th, Judge Thomas A. Cannon Jr. from Delaware Circuit Court No. 5 denied a Petition filed by Marcus Hanyard for a new trial. In 2018, Hanvard was convicted of murder and more, but the court concluded the State presented sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Hanyard is currently serving his sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

High School sports fans, the 2024 Indiana Legislative Session might bring some changes, as shared by District 36 Republican State Representative Kyle Pierce…

We’re expanding our local weather coverage. Beginning very soon, Meteorologist Paul Poteet will be providing forecasts, as well as immediate updates when severe weather is looming. Another effort to build on our commitment to local news, sports and weather.

Here’s Alisa Wells on being a Board Member for Heart of Indiana United Way…

That was Wells on yesterday’s interview on WMUN’s Delaware County Today. Both Wells and Jenni Marsh provided information about an Equity Advancement Fund, as well as a 6 Week Equity Challenge which begins this Monday on MLK Day. Register for free at HeartOfIndiana.org.

The Deadline to register to attend “Economics on the Hill and at Home” is this upcoming Monday. The event will be held Friday, January 26th, from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. at the Horizon Convention Center. Speakers include US Senator Todd Young and Michael J. Hicks, Ph.D. Hicks is the George and Frances Ball distinguished professor of economics and director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. This event includes lunch, and the 2024 economic forecast. This event is open to the public, but all attendees must register and pay in advance. No walk-ins will be permitted.

Two special broods of cicada set to emerge in Indiana this summer. This hasn’t happened in the same year since the early 1800s. Many Hoosiers probably share the collective memory of 2021, when so many emerged you could hear the outside din of cicadas buzzing within the walls of your home. They typically appear the second half of the month of May and during June. Purdue Extension says it’s best to delay planting trees until after the broods disappear below the ground again. In a 2021 interview, Purdue University entomology educator Elizabeth Barnes said to avoid pesticides as those can also kill butterflies, ladybugs and a host of other beneficial bugs.

1-800-261-7623. That’s the phone number to call for statewide road reports from INDOT with info from ISP. Remember, don’t call the police directly as they need numbers open for emergencies.

For the 8th time in Delaware county, a jury has convicted on the charge of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony. Holly J. Terry was convicted and will be sentenced February 21st. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said in a release, “Our community is speaking loud and clear – if you deal drugs and one of your customers dies as result you will be held accountable. The days of drug dealers preying on the weak and vulnerable are long gone.”

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana kicked off the Cookie season in 45 Central Indiana counties on January 8th according to a release yesterday. This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. Girls will sell and take orders in person, and they can receive cookie orders via an online platform called Digital Cookie® to personally deliver cookies to their local customers. In-person cookie booth spots launch February 2nd.