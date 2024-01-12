Anderson City Council’s January Meeting

Meeting on Thursday evening, for the first time this year, the Anderson City Council’s organization was held. The council elected Councilman Lance Stephenson as the board’s president, and Councilwoman Jennifer Culp as president pro-tem / vice president.

In  bipartisan agreement last night, the Council decided to take no action to override Mayor Thomas Broderick’s veto to create a homeless commission. The mayor and the council explained to constituents that more detailed legal verbiage was necessary to properly put a substantial plan into place. The matter will be brought up for consideration again with improved language at next month’s meeting.

The  Council’s first meeting was long and emotional as the Council held a public hearing for annexation to accommodate Malarkey Roofing, a manufacturer of roofing shingles. The proposed property is 157 acres located along Ind. 109 at the south edge of the city. Several from the crowd spoke, with the majority expressing opposition for various reasons. Greg Winkler, Executive Director of Economic Development said if the ordinance is approved, the company still has many other measures to clear before they could proceed to locate and build. The first two readings of the ordinance passed 7-2.

 

 

