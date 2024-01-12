I&M Preparing for Winter Storm

Press Release from I&M:

“Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is preparing for the next round of winter weather, which is set to impact much of the I&M service area Friday. This storm has potential to bring strong winds causing downed trees, power outages and travel problems.  We are closely monitoring the weather forecasts. Our crews and contractors are on notice to be
prepared to safely restore power as quickly as possible, should that be needed.  Start preparing now and develop a plan. Construct an emergency kit at home, should you lose power, that contains water for drinking and cooking, non-perishable food, blankets and flashlights with extra batteries. Ensure all phones and critical electronic devices are charged.  Customers are strongly encouraged to stay up to date with I&M on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for outage information and restoration updates. Our outage map can also be used to check the status of an outage near a specific location.  I&M also encourages customers to use the I&M app to report outages and monitor your account
at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App. Customers can enroll in text and email alerts at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.”

