High Winds, Bitter Cold Coming To The Area

Bitter temperatures and fierce winds are expected in the area Friday night and thd cold will stick around for much of next week.
Cody Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said Friday will see as much as 1.5 inches of rain before changing over to snow in the evening with accumulations less than two inches, reports the Star Press.

