The U.S. District Court trial of a former New Castle police officer has again been postponed. According to the Star Press, 46 year old Aaron Jason Strong He is accused of physically abusing three arrestees — using an expandable baton to strike one man in the head, jaws, arms and back more than 20 times in 2019 and shooting another arrestee in the head at close range with a bean bag shotgun in 2017 and kicking yet another man in the head.