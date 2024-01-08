Digital Literacy Program Offered

The East Central Indiana Regional Planning District has partnered with Northstar Digital Literacy to introduce a digital literacy program aimed at empowering East Central Indiana residents with essential digital skills. According to the Star Press, the program offers free enrollment until December 2024 with possible extensions based on its success.

