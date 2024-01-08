First Measurable Snow In Muncie

It was the first measurable snow in quite some time over the weekend around here, after a December that was the 20th driest on record. Muncie was over 8 degrees above average for temps. All of this might change dramatically this coming weekend and next week so stay tuned.

Furthermore; December was the 7th mildest, and the NWS says it was the 5th Least Snowy December on record at Indianapolis. Muncie was 1.3 inches below average for wetness. All of this might change dramatically this coming weekend and next week – stay tuned.

The Indiana Session begins this week, and recently I asked State Representative Sue Errington to explain what she’s working on…

That was one of several areas of legislation that she mentioned on WMUN’s Delaware County Today on WMUN. Hear the full interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

Did you know that one out of every two young parents in the U.S. may have to choose between buying food or diapers for their children. Pacers Sports & Entertainment provided this explanation…

This is the week for big high school hoops…

That’s Mark Foerster. He’ll be posting game coverage on WMUN’s Facebook Page.

We have recently reported on two Lily grants awarded to Ball State University, and BSU President Geoffrey Mearns talks about the first…

Dustin Mock was appointed to Chief of Police, and Donnie Miller to Assistant Chief for the Portland Police Department. The Facebook post said Mock is a 20 year veteran of the force and followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Raymond Mock who served for 30 years and was Chief for 8 years before his retirement in 1987.

Muncie’s West McGalliard Road will be a little busier today with what’s called a “donut giveaway” with the “opening soon” new Dunkin’ Donuts.

The “Grams” behind Jack’s Donuts died recently. RTV6 says Ada Pfenninger Marcum, 91, died Saturday at The Willows of New Castle nursing home surrounded by family. Ada and her late husband, Jack Marcus Sr., opened the first store on the south side of New Castle on April 1st, 1961.

George Smith’s SURPRISE 90th Birthday party is Sunday, January 28th from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. It was posted on the Facebook recently by the venue George has been playing the Grand Page Organ for the Paramount Theatre since the renovation of the Theatre in 1995.