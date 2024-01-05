CONVICTED MURDERER SENTENCED TO 112 YEARS

Muncie Indiana – Today, the Honorable Douglas Mawhorr, Judge of the Delaware Circuit Court No. 3 sentenced Brandon C. Hodge (DOB 08/06/1992) to 112 years in prison. On December 8, 2023 a Delaware County jury deliberated for approximately 3 hours before convicting of murder, a felony, conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 1 Felony, and Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony. The jury also found the Defendant to be eligible for the Indiana firearms sentencing enhancement. A copy of the Affidavit of Probable Cause for Arrest that was filed with the case is attached. After the sentence was rendered, Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said “Another violent felon has been taken off the streets. I am proud of my Chief Deputy Zach Craig and Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll as well as Prosecutor’s Investigator Heather Stanley and Muncie Police Detectives including Ryan Plummer for their hard work and dedication in this case.”

Hodge sentenced