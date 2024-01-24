Spanish Company Coming to Anderson

Positive jobs news for Anderson according to Madison County Chamber President Clayton Whitson – a Spanish company coming to town…

from yesterday’s Mitch in the Morning radio show on our Oldies 101.

Taking you behind the scenes at Muncie Central High School recently, Principal Chris Walker talks about a SAT Bootcamp for kids…

From a recent interview on Delaware County Today. Hear the full interview on WMUNMuncie.com.

Hoosier Democrats from every one of Indiana’s 92 counties will gather on Saturday July 13th at the Indiana Convention Center to ratify their platform, pick candidates for attorney general and lieutenant governor, and more. A release says people can sign up to be a delegate at your county’s voter registration or clerk’s office.

It’s Called Support a Neighbor – from Second Harvest Food Bank ECI, Becca Clawson…

On WMUN yesterday, talking about the ways to financially help – there’s always need for volunteers, too. Learn more at CureHunger.org.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has her first series of 2024 in-person town halls this week:

Thursday, January 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Carmel City Hall.

Friday, January 26th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Yorktown Town Hall.

And Saturday, January 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Fire Station 2 in Gas City.

Yorktown has some visitors coming in April…

That’s Town Manager Chase Bruton, who is the facilitator and host of the event. Hear the full interview on WMUNMuncie.com.

Improvements at the downtown Muncie Transfer Station – More from our WMUN interview with Crystal Thomas from MITS…

Hear the full interview on 765businessjournal.podbean.com.

Woof Boom News Bits:

A typical American adult spends Just under 100 hours of reading a year — a big drop from the level we were at just a decade ago when we were reading 500+ hours a year. Today, many Americans would rather scroll social media, watch YouTube, watch streaming shows, or play computer or tablet games.