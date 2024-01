A Muncie man was killed in a rollover crash on U.S. 224 Monday evening. 41 year old Eric W. Boles, 41, was driving a semi tractor-trailer east on U.S. 224 in Huntington County when he went off the road. Boles over-corrected and rolled over. A utility pole was also hit. Boles, who was not restrained, was partially thrown from the vehicle and pinned beneath it.