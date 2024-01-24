Community Foundation Seeks Public Input

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County is strengthening operations by investigating and implementing best practices for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). MuncieJournal.com reports to assess the awareness and perception of The Community Foundation from the community at large, Optiplied launched a public perception survey. Community members are invited to take the survey by visiting cfmdin.org/survey and following the survey link. The survey will remain open through January 31. Responses are anonymous.