“Soft Landing” Predicted at Muncie Economic Forecast Event

Jan. 26, 2004 was the annual event called the Economic Forecast, with presenter – Economist from Ball State University, Michael Hicks.  What follows is audio from the post-event press conference, first with keynote speaker, Indiana Senator (R) Todd Young.

Next, we spoke to Mike Hicks.

Attending the presser were members of the media, including Steve Lindell for WMUN / WLBC / Woof Boom Radio Group, as well as IPR, the Star Press, and WANE TV.  We will have additional coverage on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 on WMUN’s Delaware County Today from 8 – 9 a.m. ET, and the 765BusinessJournal.com Radio Show from 9 – 9:30 a.m. ET.

