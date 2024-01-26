MORE on City’s Closing of the Muncie Inn

Editor’s note: what follows is a Release, emailed from the City of Muncie, 24 hours after a brief post on the city’s Facebook Page, which we reported on during WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

“In response to resident complaints, the Muncie Inn, located at 414 N Madison, has been inspected and tagged as an unsafe building. There were multiple code violations, safety risks, and fire hazards, and the owner has been instructed to vacate the building.

In preparation to provide services for the people currently residing at the Muncie Inn, City officials met with homelessness providers on Friday to create a plan. These providers moved quickly to prepare adequate space for those residing in the 44 rooms at the Muncie Inn. Frank Baldwin, chair of the Indiana Region 6 Housing Consortium, believes that moving to emergency shelter will benefit the families at the Inn, as they will now qualify for permanent housing programs such as down payment assistance.

There was a separate note in the email that stated, “An additional video with comments from Frank Baldwin can be found on the City facebook page.”

Anyone impacted by the Muncie Inn closure can contact The HUB at (765) 282-3948 for more assistance.”