Semi Carrying Circus Animals Crashes, None Injured

All animals and humans unhurt Saturday just after 2:00 a.m., when a semi for the Shrine Circus rolled and started on fire on I-69 near the 263 mile-marker. Rescued included five zebras, four camels, and a miniature horse.

Ball State Economist Mike Hicks made his presentation for 2024’s economy….

That’s Hicks predicting a soft landing, and no dire straits based on the numbers and trends he’s seeing – but he also said, he could be wrong, with some examples of global shocks that could throw his numbers off…

2023 was the first full year of our local news and information approach for WMUN, and the daily talk show called Delaware County Today. More than 340 guests joined us for news, community, perspective, and sharing in that one year

She did not say no – last week when asked if she had changed her mind about seeking re-election, 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz said this week might be a turning point…

Filing continues for the Primary through noon on February 9th.

People will be displaced by the condemning of Muncie Inn by the city. In a Friday social media post, Muncie Mission’s Frank Baldwin cites what he calls benefits for the soon to be former residents…

What no one is talking about so far, is any substance abuse problems of the residents – as that location was the site of many police, fire, and ambulance runs over the years. If you wish to help providing moving & packing supplies, reach out to Muncie Folk Collective, according to a citizen social media post.

More released on the death of Anderson businessman Steve Rubenstein. First reported by Woof Boom’s Bret Busby, the car was driven by Melissa Mroz of Anderson, who was looking for a parking space at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, heard a bump, then backed up before getting out to see what she had struck. Mroz was tested for blood alcohol content. Results are not yet available according the Herald Bulletin.

After several years of service and loyalty to the community, K9 O’Robbie completed his last tour of duty at the age of 10 years old. He will now get to enjoy retirement at home with his handler, Corporal Josh Maxwell, according to the post on Facebook from Delaware County Sherrif’s Department.

A high school basketball scoring record might fall soon, says Woof Boom’s Mark Foerster – as of Friday morning when we did this interview on WMUN…

Talk about that, and all things sports

Recently departing Ball State Athletics for Washington, Haven Fields, and President Geoffrey Mearns talked to me recently about who’s next up…

As of Friday afternoon, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was one of 25 Governors declaring solidarity with Texas border strategy, adding razor wire against the wishes of the Biden Administration.