A total of 21 people were arrested, 12 of them on drug-dealing charges, Friday night as members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force “executed a large-scale strategic strike, reports the Star Press.
About 30 officers — from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, New Castle Police Department and Indiana State Police — made the arrest sweep within five hours.
21 People Arrested In Connection With ‘Strategic Strike’
A total of 21 people were arrested, 12 of them on drug-dealing charges, Friday night as members of the Henry County Area Drug Task Force “executed a large-scale strategic strike, reports the Star Press.