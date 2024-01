For a second time in 10 days, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a Jay County student over body searches conducted by school officials. The Star Press reports the second lawsuit is on behalf of a high school sophomore who alleges she was searched twice — on Aug. 24 and again on Nov. 29 — after she was accused of possessing a vape, a device used for inhaling substances containing nicotine.