Indiana Humanities is looking to select an official poet for the April 8, 2024 eclipse, an event that will not happen again until 2044. The poet who submits a poem that best reflects the significance of the eclipse will receive a cash prize of $500, the opportunity to read the poem during an eclipse watch party in Indianapolis and have their work featured on Indiana Humanities’ website and social media. Find out more about submitting work at indianahumanities.org.