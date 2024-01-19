Muncie Central High School Students to be Featured in Honor Band And Chorus

Honor band and chorus at Muncie Central High School…

That’s Principal Chris Walker on WMUN news radio yesterday. Hear that entire segment on WMUNmuncie.com right now.

Health First Grants – what are those? Madison County health department administrator Stephanie Mellinger…

That’s from yesterday’s Mitch in the Morning on Oldies 101.

Another Radio plan change: Frankton at Wes Del 7:00 p.m. airtime Saturday for WMUN high school boys basketball this weekend – 92.5 FM 1340 AM streaming and Woof Boom Radio TV. That allows us to air the Pacers tonight on WMUN.

From the Heart of Indiana United Way, Heart to Heart Conversations as described by Board member Alisa Wells…

From WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show. Get with them if you want to be part of the conversations.

What’s next in Yorktown – Manager Chase Bruton…

from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show this week.

Rubik’s Cube turns 50 this year. The 3-D combination puzzle was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Ernő Rubik and was originally called the Magic Cube. He applied for a patent in Hungary in early 1975, which was granted later that year.

When a child is a victim of human trafficking, the trauma can impact how they are seen in court, says Judge Kim Dowling…

She teaches and trains statewide on how to see it, and how to convict for it – this is Human Trafficking Prevention month.

Police in Spain had no trouble finding the man who broke into a police station and ate an officer’s lunch. He left behind his wallet.