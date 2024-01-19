AU Adult Music Learning Opportunities

Whether you’ve wanted to play a flute a trombone tuba or another instrument, there’s an opportunity to learn or re-learn. The Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, is collaborating with Madison County Community Orchestra, to form a new beginner wind ensemble. Adjunct Faculty in Community Music at AU, Mike Snyder told us “My goal is to help adults in Madison County, and particularly in Anderson, have the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument, in a way that’s affordable and accessible to everybody”.

The sessions start this Monday (January) 22nd. The link to learn more is https://forms.gle/Srcpeq5UU7fMc93p9