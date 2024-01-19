AU Adult Music Learning Opportunities

Whether you’ve wanted to play a flute a trombone tuba or another instrument, there’s an opportunity to learn or re-learn. The Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, is collaborating with Madison County Community Orchestra, to form a new beginner wind ensemble. Adjunct Faculty in Community Music at AU, Mike Snyder told us “My goal is to help adults in Madison County, and particularly in Anderson, have the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument, in a way that’s affordable and accessible to everybody”.

The sessions start this Monday (January) 22nd. The link to learn more is https://forms.gle/Srcpeq5UU7fMc93p9

Previous Post
Madison County Parks and Recreation Board
Next Post
Muncie Central High School Students to be Featured in Honor Band And Chorus

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom