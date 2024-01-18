Two more members have been added to the Madison County Parks and Recreation Board. That’s one step closer to a full board. County Engineer Jessica Bastin told Woof Boom news that the Madison County Commissioners appointed local businessman & trail advocate Ben Orcutt and Rachel Christenson who has a background in project management. She said the final appointment should be made today (Thursday) by County Surveyor Tom Shepherd. Bastin said next, an advisory board will be formed to work with the Board. Interested parties should email her at jbastin@madisoncounty.in.gov .