Madison County Parks and Recreation Board

Two more members have been added to the Madison County Parks and Recreation Board. That’s one step closer to a full board. County Engineer Jessica Bastin told Woof Boom news that the Madison County Commissioners appointed local businessman & trail advocate Ben Orcutt and Rachel Christenson who has a background in project management. She said the final appointment should be made today (Thursday) by County Surveyor Tom Shepherd. Bastin said next, an advisory board will be formed to work with the Board. Interested parties should email her at jbastin@madisoncounty.in.gov .

Previous Post
Brand Running For Delaware County Commissioner

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom