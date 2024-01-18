Brand Running For Delaware County Commissioner

Stephen D. Brand, president of the Muncie Sanitary District Board, whose property was raided last year by federal agents seizing “approximately 650 firearms and assorted ammunition,” is running for Delaware County Commissioner in District 1.
The Star Press reports Brand filed as a Republican Tuesday for the May 7 primary election. The seat is now held by Republican James King, who is serving as president of the three-member board of commissioners this year

