Muncie Man Receives 105 Year Sentence For Murder

A Muncie man who fatally shot an acquaintance along the Cardinal Greenway was sentenced Thursday to 105 years in prison.

34 year old Jason De’Andre Harris was foundguilty of murder, criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice and theft, reports the Star Press, for the February 2022 shooting death of 28-year-old Erik Sparks on the Greenway south of McGalliard Road.