Parks and Recreation Board of Madison County

With last week’s County Council appointments of Nancy Anderson and Tom Bannon to the Madison County Parks and Recreation Board, County Engineer, Jessica Bastin says the remaining members are likely to be named this week…but it’s not too late for you to express interest. Bastin said in addition to the Board, an advisory committee is going to be assembled to help with the decision making process. They encourage interested individuals reach out. She said the best course of communication is to email her at Jbastin@madisoncounty.in.gov .