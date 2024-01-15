Early Monday Anderson House Fire

East Madison Fire officials say nobody was injured as they battled an early morning house fire in Anderson’s sub zero temperatures Monday. PIO Todd Harmeson said the alarm came in about 12:30 for a house at Scatterfield and School Streets. The residents were able to safely evacuate and shelter in a neighboring church. It’s believed the fire started as a chimney fire, then spreading to the attic. Units from Anderson, Lafayette Township, Alexandria, Daleville Salem Township, and Edgewood Fire Departments assisted. Madison County Emergency Management assisted with traffic management at the scene.