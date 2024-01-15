Madison County has a High Tech Crime Unit

Madison County is home to a High Tech Crime investigation unit, specializing in processing digital evidence in criminal investigations. Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said the unit is a partnership between the Prosecutor’s Office, Anderson Police and Anderson University. He said the unit is responsible for conducting digital forensic examinations of cell phones and computers. In the past year, they examined 300 to 400 cell phones and about 200 computers and handled about 200 cases between the cases they handle for Madison, Hamilton, Shelby, Hancock and Johnson counties. The unit is one of ten of its kind in the state.