The Muncie Crisis Center project will be a start from scratch affair after it was determined parts of the former Workman’s Bar were “unsalvageable” due to termite damage. Last week, the structure was demolished to the ground. The Star Press reports Mayor Dan Ridenour clarified by saying that the new structure was just keeping the foundation of the bar to be used with what will be a new building. Cost of work toward a new building was estimated at $688,000.