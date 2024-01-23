Muncie Redevelopment Commission Appointments Put on Hold

What you’re about to hear is audio from the Board of the Muncie Redevelopment Commission Meeting last week as they discuss electing Officers for the new year, after explaining they have not had an appointment from Muncie City Council…

We asked Council President Jerry Dishman for a comment, “We requested a list of boards and commissions from the clerk’s office and did receive one but were told it may not be totally accurate.” With several new members of Council, they decided to wait until the February meeting, and Dishman added, “…through some research we have determined…there are nine board appointments to be made, two of which will be council members and seven will be filled by citizens. The best way for someone to be considered is to submit a resume to the council at least one week before the February meeting.” These will then be presented at the council meeting and the vote for appointments will be made.

Also during last week’s MRC meeting, a report from the city Parks Department director, Carl Malone…

hear that entire presentation

January is Human Trafficking Prevention month, and it might come as no surprise, but Muncie judge Kim Dowling cites the dangers of the Internet…

It’s a pilot program that they hope to make permanent on MITS buses…

That’s Crystal Thomas, Assistant Director Of Transportation. They hope to make the service available on more of their units.

A quarter century of helping right here in Madison county. Reporter Bret Busby has the story…

As construction continues on the new Muncie YMCA next to Muncie Central High School, some are wondering – is that large structure in the center going to be an elevator..?

That's Principal Chris Walker, who's able to see the progress daily from his building.

Woofboom News Bits:

In China, a woman called emergency services to complain that her boyfriend refused to warm her feet. Then, a few minutes later, the boyfriend called the same emergency number to complain that his girlfriend wouldn’t remove her cold feet from atop his stomach, where she was warming them.

And…

An Arizona fire department had to rescue a goat from the roof of a home.

And…

Americans eat enough peanut butter each year to cover the floor of the Grand Canyon.

And…

Breakfast cereal eaters eat an average of 11 pounds a year.

AND…

Napster, the revolutionary music file-sharing service, debuted 25 years ago in 1999.