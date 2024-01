A guilty plea to fentanyl and gun charges lands a Muncie man an 11 year federal prison sentence. 27 year old William Henry Cook was arrested on March 2, 2023, when members of the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force, raided his home in the 600 block of South Umbarger Road and seized 2,999 fentanyl pills. Also in the Muncie home, officers found $13,614 in cash and five firearms, including a 9mm pistol that had recently been reported stolen by an Indiana State Police trooper.