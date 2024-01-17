Man Struck By Car In Casino Parking Lot Dies

A man is dead after being run over this weekend by a driver in the parking lot of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino.
Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot there on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Anderson Police told Woof Boom News they found 71-year-old Steven Rubenstein of Fishers suffering from severe injuries. Rubenstein was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment where he later died, police confirmed Tuesday.

