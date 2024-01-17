New Castle Teen Honored For Helping Save Woman From Fire

A New Castle teenager is being praised by his community and firefighters for saving a woman from a burning home last week.
16 year old Coy Adkins rushed into his neighbor’s burning house early Friday morning. His stepfather jumped in and helped him get the woman to safety. Coy received a challenge coin from the New Castle Fire Department for his efforts. He is the first civilian in New Castle to receive one.

