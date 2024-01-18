Today in 1994; The Coldest Day In Central Indiana

Today in 1994, a couple of weather systems brought snow to central Indiana. Eight inches of fresh snow in Indy, the arctic air, and relatively light winds allowed temperatures to reach all-time record cold levels by the morning of the 19th; -27 below 0. The all-time record low temperature for the state of Indiana was recorded on January 19th, -36 degrees at New Whiteland.

With all the cold we’ve had, we wanted to share Oldie 101’s Mitch Henck with a special guest yesterday…

Mitch in the Morning is Tuesday through Friday on 1240AM and 101.1FM in Madison county. Here’s more…

Someone called Carmel police and said they found Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay unconscious on a bathroom floor December 8th around 4:30 a.m. WTHR shared this yesterday morning, reporting they were requesting those police records. It was not know immediately if this alleged episode had anything to do with Irsay’s recent hospitalization for what was called a severe respiratory ailment.

It was a little less brutal yesterday, but a plumber friend of ours Paul Troxell offered some more advice…

Theres’ been a schedule change for our next high school game broadcast on WMUN Radio and TV: it’ll be Cowan at Burris Friday night on 92.5 FM 1340 AM and video streaming – links on the social media for WMUNmuncie.

Last Thursday…

That was Indiana State Representative Sue Errington on WMUN this week. Hear their agenda items on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday’s at 9:00 a.m. on WMUN news radio.

We reported about a month ago on radio and MuncieJornal.com this Yorktown news…

That was Yorktown Town Manager Chase Bruton in his own words yesterday. Hear the full interview on WMUNmuncie.com.