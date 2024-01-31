Federal Judge Rejects Plea Deal For Ex-Muncie Cop

A federal judge rejected a plea deal for a former Muncie police officer accused of falsifying a police report. Fox 59 reports
Corey Posey’s plea agreement called for a year of probation and three months of home detention. He would also have to participate in alcohol and mental health treatment programs and would be barred from applying for future jobs in law enforcement.

