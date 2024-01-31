Muncie Inn Building Condemned

People living at The Muncie Inn now have to find new housing because the city has condemned the building. Fox 59 reports
Muncie officials posted notices across the inn on Jan. 24 telling residents they had ten days to move out of the complex.
An inspection of the Muncie Inn earlier in the month uncovered issues such as rooms without heat, broken smoke detectors, and serious electrical issues.
