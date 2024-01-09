Buckle Up For Snowy Weather

Whether it’s snowy or not, buckling up is important for two reasons, says Public Information Officer Sargent Scott Keegan from Indiana State Police…

An annual staff team building event turned out to be for charity, too. Yesterday, Toyota of Muncie had a chili cook-off event – at which the Mayor, Al Holdren, previous cook Reddie Henderson, and Steve and Nancy Lindell truly judged 11 delicious creations. Max Hart was the winner, but Muncie area charities were the big winners as General Manager Chad Castor announced a $250 donation made in the name of each judge’s charity of choice. The Muncie YWCA and Recovery Café were among those benefiting.

Senator Scott Alexander on WMUN Radio yesterday was asked for the top priorities of his constituents after a survey, and some visits…

The State of the State is tonight at 7:00 p.m., delivered by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Yesterday morning, we heard Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns on a grant to BSU for the Science of Reading initiative, and now the other recent grant…

The 2024 MLK Community Day of Celebration happens this Monday, Dr. MLK Jr. Day. The Concerned Clergy of Muncie/Delaware County and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee sat the them is UNITY: The Time Is NOW! 300+ are expected at a community Breakfast event at 9:00 A.M. at the L.A. Pittinger Student Center at Ball State University. All events are free and open to the public.

Will 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz change her mind and run again sometime…?

The 2024 Chamber Bowl event sponsored in part by WLBC is scheduled for February 24th at Clancy’s Village Bowl in Muncie. Brenda Brumfield is your contact at the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce. Registration & Networking begins at Noon, Tournament begins at 1:00 P.M.