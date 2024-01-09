Anderson Board Rejects Bus Bids

The Anderson Board of Public Works has rejected the three bids for the purchase of new buses for the City of Anderson Transit System. The bids were rejected Tuesday because the bid specifications among the three bidders could not be compared, reports the Herald Bulletin. The city is planning to purchase 10 new 26-passenger buses to replace buses purchased in 2014 and 2015.

