Muncie Mayor talks about Housing Initiatives

There’s more than just income based housing initiatives in Muncie, and we wanted Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour to explain…

Those East Muncie possibilities are at the former Muncie Sportsplex property, and the former Delaware County Justice Center are getting closer to opening – also market based rents and leases.

How does AEP decide when to deploy service techs in cases of impending weather? Here’s Kara Stephenson, in Communications for AEP…

The Muncie City Council, which now has five new members, met this week, with Jerry Dishman named new President, and on light agenda night, Mayor Dan Ridenour noted one particular action…

From the Indiana State Police “did you know” department…

That’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Scott Keegan on WMUN last week.

State data studied by Ball State University about…

That’s BSU President Geoffrey Mearns last week on WMUN Radio’s Delaware County Today.

Woof Boom News Bits:

Barbie turns 65 this year. The plastic icon is turning sixty in March and still doesn’t have a single wrinkle. Despite fierce competition in the toy industry, consumers in 150 countries have purchased her and, of course, she recently made a ton of money at the box office. Barbie made her debut at the American Toy Fair in New York on March 9th, 1959. In that year alone, 300,000 dolls were sold.

And…

The state of Missouri manufactures the most guns. Hawaii manufactures the fewest.

And…

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale soon.

AND…

IN 2024, seven states allow human composting.