Traffic Crash Fatality in Randolph County

Indiana State Police say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a North Carolina man in Randolph County late Wednesday night. It happened on County Road 300 W. north of State Road 32. They say the driver lost control and ran off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle continued through a fence with the car rolling and ejecting the driver. The Randolph County Coroner later identified the driver as Jason Beckley, 44, of Mebane, North Carolina. Investigators say he was not wearing a safety belt.