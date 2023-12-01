Anderson Man Sentenced to Federal Prison

A federal court has sentenced 49 year old Barry Willis of Anderson to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. A release from US Southern District Attorney’s Office: said last year, ATF agents went to Willis’ home in Anderson to execute search and arrest warrants. Willis saw investigators arrive and barricaded himself inside the attic. Willis refused to comply with commands to surrender and A SWAT team was called in to assist and deployed chemical agents and a K9 to force Willis outside. Willis continued to resist arrest, leading to a four-hour standoff before he was finally taken into custody. Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said of Willis For decades, this defendant has been a menace to the people of East-Central Indiana”. Court records referred to Willis as a Violent Aryan Brotherhood Member.

