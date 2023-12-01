Ball State Director of Athletics reviews Ball State Football’s Season

Ball State Football in review with Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell on WMUN’s Power Hour this week…

The Star Press quoted the “transition cost” of moving on from Mike Neu, which would have been “approaching the $2 million mark,” but the financial implications didn’t necessarily factor into the decision.

BNF Ministries Food Pantry will benefit from Meijer’s Simply Give campaign, and although you can donate any day…

Bob Ball said there’s another way to make that doubling work before December 16th…

Cases of the COVID variant BA.2.86 have tripled in 2 weeks, according to a recent CDC report.

This weekend is the official opening of the Holidays at Gresham Drive-Thru Light Exhibit at the Suzanne Gresham Center. Meridian Health Services notes “over a million” lights, and it’s free, though donations are accepted.

Anderson-based Lampco Federal Credit Union, which has been focused on Madison County for 60 years, is eyeing expansion opportunities in Indianapolis and some of its suburbs, as first reported by Indiana Business Journal, and our reporter Mike Rhodes. Lampco was established in 1962 to serve local employees of Guide Lamp, a division of General Motors.

Before the vote is certified, signature challenges are considered, according to Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler…

Seven of the questioned ballots were ultimately approved by the Election Board, and they did not change the overall results.

Indiana State Police Peru District conducted a holiday patrol across seven counties from November 22nd to 25th, resulting in 236 Traffic Stops and 4 OWI Arrests. To report a suspected impaired driver, please call 911. When you call, be prepared to describe the vehicle, location, and direction of travel.

Some roads in Muncie will be affected by work today, according to Muncie mayor Dan Ridenour…

From a Facebook post on the City of Muncie page earlier this week.

Muncie Habitat for Humanity Received a $33,000 Lowe’s Grant to repair three homes, from our free MuncieJournal.com.

