The Muncie Action Plan, Shafer Leadership Academy, and Building Better Neighborhoods are partnering once again to support the development of neighborhood leaders. MuncieJournal.com reports the ninth annual Neighborhood I.D.E.A. Conference is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on Ball State’s campus. Over 100 of Muncie’s most active local leaders will gather to listen, learn, and meet like-minded individuals to share ideas and best practices. Submissions are being taken through December 11th.