Challenge Grant Could Pay Handsomely For Paramount Theatre

The Paramount Theatre in Anderson could receive up to $500,000 through what Restoration Manager Jim Abraham referred to as a “challenge grant.” Nancy and Jay Ricker are responsible for a challenge grant, reports the Herald Bulletin.
The Rickers, via the grant, will match up to $500,000 of whatever the Paramount raises over the next six months.

Daleville Property Taxes To Dip Slightly Next Year

Woof Boom