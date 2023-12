DWNTWN Muncie will come alive with music and light shows every Thursday through Sunday in December at Canan Commons, 500 S. Walnut Street in DWNTWN Muncie. The music and light shows will take place at 6, 7, 8, and 9 P.M. MuncieJournal.com reports there will be a kick-off event on First Thursday, December 7, from 5-8 P.M. at Canan Commons.