Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has appointed William “Craig” Dobbs as the newest member of the Ball State University Board of Trustees. Gov. Holcomb also announced he has re-appointed trustee Mark Hardwick to a new four-year term, which is effective through 2027. MuncieJournal.com reports currently, he serves on the Executive Campaign Council for Ball State’s “Our Call to Beneficence“ capital campaign, an unprecedented initiative to raise more than $350 million in philanthropic gifts.