Pence Not Worried About Precedent on Expelling

He has no problem with the potential precedent – When I spoke yesterday on WMUN to 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence, I asked him if there’s a worry about a precedent being set that might make other House members on the brink of being expelled

I also asked: Will he support the nominee – If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for President for 2024, will 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence support him

From yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has appointed William “Craig” Dobbs as the newest member of the Ball State University Board of Trustees. Gov. Holcomb also announced he has re-appointed trustee Mark Hardwick to a new four-year term, which is effective through 2027.

On yesterday’s weekly 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show, we reviewed the winners from the recent Innovation Connector event, and an update on the Dannar mobile power station factory in Muncie – replay that episode on WMUNmuncie.com

This past Sunday, the Muncie Community Christmas Sing happened at the Fieldhouse, and Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski had some opening words

BSU PBS will air the replay Dec. 25, at 5 p.m.

Ideas welcome