Anderson police have arrested a man for criminal confinement following a standoff with the suspect earlier this week. Anderson Police were called around 3 p.m. on Tuesday to a local motel in the 1300 block of E. 53rd Street in reference to a “disturbance.” They said 29-year-old Zachary Blaylock removed a woman from a motel room against her will before leaving the area in a black Dodge. He was taken into custody from a home after a brief stand off.