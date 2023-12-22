Muncie Violence Task Force Discusses Solutions at Tuesday Meeting

The Star Press reports another Muncie Violence Task Force meeting was held on Tuesday. Community members, police, and government officials continued their discussions about continuing gun violence in the city and shared results of an informal community survey. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour noted possible solutions suggested in the survey included enforcement of laws and ordinances, education about guns and conflict resolution, having more mentors for young people and developing relationships between neighborhoods and police. Task Force member and Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman also told the group that juvenile justice in the Muncie community is not working because the juvenile judge has to approve any charge he makes against a juvenile. Hoffman said the prevailing philosophy in the county is to be soft on juvenile crime, and the young people committing crime know it and take advantage of it.

A Muncie woman’s meth-related conviction has been upheld by the Indiana Court of Appeals. In May, a Jay County Circuit Court jury found 48-year-old Cheryl L. Johnson, formerly of Redkey, guilty of possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a narcotic drug. In the appeal, the Muncie woman maintained the evidence had been insufficient to support her conviction for possession of meth. Her appeal was rejected by a decision of 3-0.

State Representative Sue Errington has announced her legislative priorities for the 2024 legislative session. Her priorities range from promoting wage range transparency to implementing ballot measures in Indiana. She also wants to highlight issues surrounding health and safety. This session she will emphasize the lack of accurate sexual education programs and the rising number of gun incidents across the state—both which directly affect the health and well-being of Hoosiers.

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce will host the Indiana Economic Outlook 2024 Forecast Luncheon. Featured speakers include US Senator Todd Young and Michael Hicks of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State. The event will be held on January 26th at the Horizon Convention Center in downtown Muncie.

The East Central Indiana Regional Planning District has been awarded $400,000, for Delaware, Grant, Blackford, and Jay Counties, with 47% of the funds being allocated toward disadvantaged communities, through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.

A Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated this week at the Winchester Fire Department, 113 East Washington Street in Winchester and is now ready for use.

Natural Christmas trees may dry up, especially if cut ahead of time, making their needles very flammable. According to the National Fire Protection Association, this is particularly dangerous when they are exposed to heat sources such as fireplaces or heaters. Between 2016 and 2020, fire departments in the United States responded to an average of 160 residential fires per year that started with Christmas trees. If you’re using a natural Christmas tree, keep it hydrated to avoid it drying out and becoming combustible. Consider changing the Christmas lights to LEDs as they emit lower heat, are energy-efficient, and have a durable construction, thus making them safer to use.

Candles are a lovely addition to festive decorations, however they also come with their own fire safety risks. According to the National Fire Protection Association, when candles are used on or near Christmas trees, the dry needles of the tree can readily catch fire. Placing candles near combustible decorations or leaving them burning unattended increases the risk of ignition. Consider utilizing battery operated LED candles to provide the same cozy ambiance without the risk of a fire.

Brian Statz is the new CEO of Minnetrista Museum and Gardens. In a new article from the Muncie Journal this week, he shares his vision and programs for 2024 and beyond.

Taylor University reports 13 students from the University have been awarded prestigious Orr Fellowships—full-time paid positions with Indianapolis companies where they will receive hands-on work in high-growth environments while building valuable connections and relationships with experienced professionals. The students represent a wide range of academic disciplines, including Graphic Arts, Management, Marketing, Computer Science, Public Relations, and more.

The Wisconsin-based firm behind the Bottleworks District in Indianapolis has struck a deal to buy most of Circle Centre Mall from its original investors and plans to spend $600 million over the next decade to transform it into an open air, pedestrian-focused campus with housing, offices and shopping. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC also has a tentative agreement with Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration that could allow it to acquire the land under the mall, its parking garages and the former L.S. Ayres building at West Washington and South Meridian streets that anchors the mall’s northeast corner.

In its latest E-Newsletter, Muncie’s FarmHouse Creative lists their new predictions for future trends in the field of social media. Farmhouse says artificial intelligence is going to be a huge part of social media in the next decade, Text only posts are growing in popularity, Longer videos are becoming more common, “Telegram” is the new hot app, and TikTok continues to trend and grow.

During the winter months, Americans are at a greater risk of having heart-related emergencies. In fact, the American Heart Association says, “More people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year.” And, research shows that weather is not always the cause of cardiac events. Try to “eat smart” by making healthy changes, exercising portion control, and lowering your salt intake. They also suggest Practice self-care, Keep Moving – The AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, and stick to your meds – Make sure you take your medications on a schedule and monitor your blood pressure.

Hospitals in Marion County will soon enact temporary visitor restrictions due to the rise of respiratory infections and disease. In a statement released Wednesday, the Marion County Public Health Department said the rise of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV this season has created too much risk for patients and visitors alike. The current plan is to prevent visits from anyone who is below 18-years-old and suffering from symptoms such as fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat, and runny nose.

Talk about planning ahead! 60,000 people will be coming to Indianapolis for the Alcoholics Anonymous Convention from July 5th through 8th in 2035. Yes, you heard right. In the year 2035. The group is expected to add $70 million to the local economy. Alcoholics Anonymous holds its event every five years, with members and their families and friends from around the world attending, according to an IBJ report. The convention features meetings, workshops and various events focused on achieving and maintaining sobriety from alcohol.

The Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance announced yesterday that Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, will expand operations in their Muncie facility at 1401 E Memorial Drive. Spartech will invest $4.9 million in new manufacturing equipment to modernize and add efficiency to production. This investment will help retain 100 full-time employees and add six new, full-time positions.

American consumers are feeling more confident than they have since summer, good news for businesses with the all-important holiday shopping season peaking. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the second straight month, to 110.7 in December, up from 101 in November. That’s much better than analysts’ forecasts and is the highest reading since July. Americans’ expectations of a recession in the next 12 months declined to the lowest level so far this year.

A Chicago-based semiconductor firm is planning a $152 million investment in Bloomington bringing 250 high-paying jobs with it. The company intends to turn the mostly vacant Cook property into a microelectronics manufacturing and packaging facility. It will lease the building from Cook. Annual salaries are planned to average about $100,000 according to an Indiana Business Journal report.

Indiana’s Early Learning Advisory Committee voted Wednesday to advance a new set of standards for evaluating child care centers around the state, with an anticipated three-year rollout starting in 2024. Recommendations will be sent to relevant state divisions housed in the Family and Social Services Administration as well as the governor’s office, which will move forward with implementation. The General Assembly tasked the early learning committee earlier this year with revising and replacing the current quality rating and improvement system.

If you think there will be snow on Christmas in Indiana, think again. High temperatures will reach the 50 degree mark across the state for at least the next week. There is, however, a chance for rain this weekend. Given how dry the ground has been, the rain will be welcome. There are chances for rain today, Saturday, Sunday, and even on Christmas, said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

This weekend will be the last opportunity to see the extraordinary light display at Holidays at Gresham. Over one million lights will be shining extra bright from Friday through Christmas day in honor of the late Dr. Suzanne Gresham, former CEO and President of Meridian Health Services. Dr. Gresham passed away Dec. 13, 2023.

Woof Boom News Bits:

Wallet Hub reports Miami, Florida has the most Christmas tree farms (per square root of the population), which is 24 times more than in Indianapolis, —the city with the fewest.