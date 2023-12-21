Confinement Charges in Anderson Incident

A reported domestic disturbance sent Anderson Police to a motel pm E. 53rd Street Tuesday afternoon.  They say 29 year old  Zachary Blaylock was armed when he took a woman from a room against her will and left the area with her. Officers found his car vehicle a short time later at a residence in the 3000 block of Noble Street. The Swat Team was called to the scene and negotiators were able to contact with Blaylock and negotiate her safe release. Blaylock, however, was not located at that time. Wednesday evening, detectives and Swat Team and investigators returned to that address and after a brief standoff, took him into custody.

