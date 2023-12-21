Suspicious Material in Anderson Home

Anderson Police responded to a report of suspicious material found in a home in the 2900 block of Main Street Wednesday. They say a landlord went into one of his vacant homes to clean and came across some suspicious material. Responding Patrol supervisors took precautionary measures, and the scene was secured without incident. Social media groups referred to an explosives disposal truck seen in the area, but police have not commented on that. APD’ public information officer Caleb McKnight says more info will be provided when its available.